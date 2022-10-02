Smith y Penny lideran ataque de Seahawks para vencer a Lions
Geno Smith lanza dos pases de touchdowns y anota otro por tierra en la primera mitad y los Seahawks de Seattle vencen 48-45 a los Lions de Detroit
Geno Smith lanzó dos pases de touchdowns y anotó otro por tierra en la primera mitad y los Seahawks de Seattle vencieron 48-45 el domingo a los Lions de Detroit.
Los Seahawks (2-2) fueron frenados en tercera oportunidad al final del tercer cuarto, pero el reloj de juego del Ford Field no fue ajustado correctamente. Seattle aprovechó la repetición de la jugada y la desorganización de la defensa de Detroit con un acarreo de touchdown de 36 yardas de Rashaad Penny en tercera y 16 por avanzar, anotación con que extendió la ventaja a 38-23.
TJ Hockenson sumó ocho recepciones y estableció récords personales con 179 yardas recibidas y dos touchdowns, el segundo de los cuales ayudó a los Lions (1-3) a acercarse a tres con 5:26 minutos restantes.
Smith dominó a Detroit en la siguiente serie ofensiva, que terminó con un acarreo de touchdown de 41 yardas de Penny en tercera y 5 yardas. Penny terminó con 151 yardas por tierra en 17 acarreos.
El cuarto pase de touchdown de Jared Goff fue para Justin Jackson con 1:06 minutos por jugar al reducir el déficit a tres una vez más. Las esperanzas de remontada de los Lions terminaron cuando Seattle recuperó el balón en patada corta y un acarreo de Penny en tercera y 5 en su territorio.
