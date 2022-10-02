Jump to content

‘Smile’ domina la taquilla en EEUU

La película de terror “Smile” fue la más taquillera en los cines de Norteamérica este fin semana al recaudar 22 millones de dólares

Lindsey Bahr
domingo 02 octubre 2022 16:52
LAS DIEZ PELICULAS
(AP)

La película de terror “Smile” fue la más taquillera en los cines de Norteamérica este fin semana al recaudar 22 millones de dólares, según estimados de la industria difundidos el domingo.

Entretanto la comedia romántica de Billy Eichner “Bros” quedó de cuarta con 4,8 millones de dólares, después de “Don’t Worry Darling” (7,3 millones) y “The Woman King” (7 millones)

“Bros” es significativa porque es la primera comedia romántica gay que recibe amplio estreno por parte de un estudio grande, y es la primera película de estudio escrita y estelarizada por un hombre abiertamente gay.

Desde que fue proyectada en el Festival de Cine de Toronto el mes pasado, la película ha recibida buenas reseñas, aunque también fue víctima de masivas reseñas negativas en IMDB. Ese website la semana pasada borró cientos de reseñas de una sola estrella que fueron colocadas antes del estreno del filme.

