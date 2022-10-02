‘Smile’ domina la taquilla en EEUU
La película de terror “Smile” fue la más taquillera en los cines de Norteamérica este fin semana al recaudar 22 millones de dólares
La película de terror “Smile” fue la más taquillera en los cines de Norteamérica este fin semana al recaudar 22 millones de dólares, según estimados de la industria difundidos el domingo.
Entretanto la comedia romántica de Billy Eichner “Bros” quedó de cuarta con 4,8 millones de dólares, después de “Don’t Worry Darling” (7,3 millones) y “The Woman King” (7 millones)
“Bros” es significativa porque es la primera comedia romántica gay que recibe amplio estreno por parte de un estudio grande, y es la primera película de estudio escrita y estelarizada por un hombre abiertamente gay.
Desde que fue proyectada en el Festival de Cine de Toronto el mes pasado, la película ha recibida buenas reseñas, aunque también fue víctima de masivas reseñas negativas en IMDB. Ese website la semana pasada borró cientos de reseñas de una sola estrella que fueron colocadas antes del estreno del filme.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.