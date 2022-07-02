Sismo deja 5 muertos y cerca de 44 heridos en sur de Irán

Cinco personas mueren y otras 44 resultan heridas en un sismo de magnitud 6,3 en el sur de Irán, informa la televisión estatal

AP Noticias
sábado 02 julio 2022 06:49
(AP)

Cinco personas murieron y otras 44 resultaron heridas en un sismo de magnitud 6,3 en el sur de Irán el sábado, informó la televisión estatal.

Se desplegaron equipos de rescate cerca del epicentro, la aldea Sayeh Khosh de alrededor de 300 habitantes ubicada en la provincia de Hormozgan, a unos 1.000 kilómetros (620 millas) al sur de la capital, Teherán, según el informe.

La gente salió a las calles cuando las réplicas seguían remeciendo el área después del sismo de la madrugada, que también dañó edificios e infraestructura.

El terremoto se sintió en muchos países vecinos, según el reporte.

El área ha experimentado varios sismos moderados en semanas recientes. En noviembre, un hombre murió tras dos terremotos de magnitud 6,4 y 6,3.

Irán se encuentra sobre fallas sísmicas importantes y experimenta un terremoto por día en promedio. En 2003, un sismo de magnitud 6,6 afectó a la histórica ciudad de Bam y mató a 26.000 personas. Un terremoto de magnitud 7 que azotó el oeste de Irán en 2017 mató a más de 600 personas e hirió a más de 9.000.

