Sismo deja 5 muertos y cerca de 44 heridos en sur de Irán
Cinco personas mueren y otras 44 resultan heridas en un sismo de magnitud 6,3 en el sur de Irán, informa la televisión estatal
Cinco personas murieron y otras 44 resultaron heridas en un sismo de magnitud 6,3 en el sur de Irán el sábado, informó la televisión estatal.
Se desplegaron equipos de rescate cerca del epicentro, la aldea Sayeh Khosh de alrededor de 300 habitantes ubicada en la provincia de Hormozgan, a unos 1.000 kilómetros (620 millas) al sur de la capital, Teherán, según el informe.
La gente salió a las calles cuando las réplicas seguían remeciendo el área después del sismo de la madrugada, que también dañó edificios e infraestructura.
El terremoto se sintió en muchos países vecinos, según el reporte.
El área ha experimentado varios sismos moderados en semanas recientes. En noviembre, un hombre murió tras dos terremotos de magnitud 6,4 y 6,3.
Irán se encuentra sobre fallas sísmicas importantes y experimenta un terremoto por día en promedio. En 2003, un sismo de magnitud 6,6 afectó a la histórica ciudad de Bam y mató a 26.000 personas. Un terremoto de magnitud 7 que azotó el oeste de Irán en 2017 mató a más de 600 personas e hirió a más de 9.000.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.