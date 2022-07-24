Singer poncha a 12 y Reales se imponen 6-3 a Rays
Brady Singer poncha a 12, un máximo de carrera; Michael A
Brady Singer ponchó a 12, un máximo de carrera; Michael A. Taylor y Bobby Witt Jr. se volaron la barda ante Ryan Yarbrough en una octava entrada de tres carreras, y los Reales de Kansas City se impusieron el sábado 6-3 a los Rays de Tampa Bay.
Singer, un derecho de 25 años de edad que se encuentra en su tercera temporada en las mayores, permitió dos carreras —una limpia_, tres hits y entregó dos pasaportes en seis capítulos.
Con el juego empatado 3-3, Taylor pegó su sexto jonrón de la campaña y el primero desde el 25 de junio. Witt conectó un tablazo de dos carreras ante Yarbrough (0-5), que ha cedido siete bambinazos esta temporada.
Witt tuvo tres impulsadas para los Reales, que pusieron fin a su racha perdedora de cuatro juegos. Whit Merrifield conectó un doble de dos carreras en una tercera entrada de tres anotaciones.
Por los Rays, el cubano Yandy Díaz de 3-0 con una anotada. El dominicano Francisco Mejía de 4-2 con una anotada.
