Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Singer poncha a 12 y Reales se imponen 6-3 a Rays

Brady Singer poncha a 12, un máximo de carrera; Michael A

AP Noticias
domingo 24 julio 2022 04:58
RAYS-REALES
RAYS-REALES
(AP)

Brady Singer ponchó a 12, un máximo de carrera; Michael A. Taylor y Bobby Witt Jr. se volaron la barda ante Ryan Yarbrough en una octava entrada de tres carreras, y los Reales de Kansas City se impusieron el sábado 6-3 a los Rays de Tampa Bay.

Singer, un derecho de 25 años de edad que se encuentra en su tercera temporada en las mayores, permitió dos carreras —una limpia_, tres hits y entregó dos pasaportes en seis capítulos.

Con el juego empatado 3-3, Taylor pegó su sexto jonrón de la campaña y el primero desde el 25 de junio. Witt conectó un tablazo de dos carreras ante Yarbrough (0-5), que ha cedido siete bambinazos esta temporada.

Witt tuvo tres impulsadas para los Reales, que pusieron fin a su racha perdedora de cuatro juegos. Whit Merrifield conectó un doble de dos carreras en una tercera entrada de tres anotaciones.

Por los Rays, el cubano Yandy Díaz de 3-0 con una anotada. El dominicano Francisco Mejía de 4-2 con una anotada.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in