Sin Irving por castigo, Nets apalean 128-86 a Wizards
Kevin Durant termina con 28 puntos, 11 asistencias y nueve rebotes y los Nets de Brooklyn ganan con facilidad en el primer partido después de anunciar la suspensión de Kyrie Irving, 128-86 sobre los Wizards de Washington
Kevin Durant terminó con 28 puntos, 11 asistencias y nueve rebotes, y los Nets de Brooklyn ganaron en el primer partido después de anunciar la suspensión de Kyrie Irving, al aplastar 128-86 a los Wizards de Washington el viernes.
Nic Claxton añadió 18 unidades por los Nets, que apenas ganaron por tercera vez en la temporada a pesar de no contar con los lesionados Ben Simmons y Seth Curry. Brooklyn atinó 14 de 28 triples y 56% tiros de campo.
Los Nets (3-6) han tenido una semana caótica, en la que despidieron al coach Steve Nash el martes y suspendieron a Irving el jueves. Las consecuencias de la publicación de un mensaje con un enlace a una película antisemita continuaron el viernes.
Durante el partido, Nike anunció que había terminado su relación con Irving.
Pero el equipo se vio bien sin él, limitando a Washington a solamente 29 puntos en la segunda mitad.
Durant encabezó una racha de 27-3 que abarcó el final de la primera mitad y el inicio de la segunda, que le dio una ventaja a Brooklyn por 85-60.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.