Sin Irving por castigo, Nets apalean 128-86 a Wizards

Kevin Durant termina con 28 puntos, 11 asistencias y nueve rebotes y los Nets de Brooklyn ganan con facilidad en el primer partido después de anunciar la suspensión de Kyrie Irving, 128-86 sobre los Wizards de Washington

AP Noticias
sábado 05 noviembre 2022 02:54
(AP)

Kevin Durant terminó con 28 puntos, 11 asistencias y nueve rebotes, y los Nets de Brooklyn ganaron en el primer partido después de anunciar la suspensión de Kyrie Irving, al aplastar 128-86 a los Wizards de Washington el viernes.

Nic Claxton añadió 18 unidades por los Nets, que apenas ganaron por tercera vez en la temporada a pesar de no contar con los lesionados Ben Simmons y Seth Curry. Brooklyn atinó 14 de 28 triples y 56% tiros de campo.

Los Nets (3-6) han tenido una semana caótica, en la que despidieron al coach Steve Nash el martes y suspendieron a Irving el jueves. Las consecuencias de la publicación de un mensaje con un enlace a una película antisemita continuaron el viernes.

Durante el partido, Nike anunció que había terminado su relación con Irving.

Pero el equipo se vio bien sin él, limitando a Washington a solamente 29 puntos en la segunda mitad.

Durant encabezó una racha de 27-3 que abarcó el final de la primera mitad y el inicio de la segunda, que le dio una ventaja a Brooklyn por 85-60.

