Sin Gobert, Towns guía a Wolves a triunfo ante Rockets
Karl-Anthony Towns anota 25 puntos, incluidos 10 en el tercer periodo, mientras que Anthony Edwards añade 19 para que los Timberwolves de Minnesota naveguen tranquilos hacia un triunfo por 129-117 sobre los Rockets de Houston
Karl-Anthony Towns anotó 25 puntos, incluidos 10 en el tercer periodo, mientras que Anthony Edwards añadió 19 para que los Timberwolves de Minnesota navegaran tranquilos el sábado hacia un triunfo por 129-117 sobre los Rockets de Houston.
Sin el pívot Rudy Gobert, incluido en los protocolos de salubridad de la liga en la jornada, Minnesota cortó una racha de tres derrotas en fila. Kyle Anderson sumó 16 tantos como suplente del francés Gobert.
Minnesota cerró la primera mitad con un ataque de 20-4 y nunca miró atrás, extendiendo el aciago comienzo de campaña de Hosuton.
Los Rockets, que carecieron del novato Jabari Smith Jr. por enfermedad, perdieron su sexto duelo en fila. Tienen una foja de 1-9 en la campaña y han estado en desventaja por 10 puntos o más en nueve de sus 10 duelos.
