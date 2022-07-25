Siete heridos en balacera en parque de Los Ángeles
Al menos siete personas resultan heridas tras un tiroteo en un parque de Los Ángeles donde se llevaba a cabo una exhibición de automóviles
Al menos siete personas resultaron heridas tras un tiroteo el domingo en un parque de Los Ángeles donde se llevaba a cabo una exhibición de automóviles.
El Departamento de Policía de la ciudad indicó que la balacera se produjo alrededor de las 3:50 de la tarde en el Parque Peck del vecindario San Pedro. La agencia tuiteó que no había un hombre armado activo, sin dar más detalles.
Los bomberos señalaron que el incidente ocurrió en la exhibición o cerca de allí y que al menos tres personas sufrieron heridas de bala y dos de ellas se encontraban en estado crítico. Siete personas en total resultaron lesionadas y fueron trasladadas a hospitales, según los bomberos. El Parque Peck se encuentra a unos 32 kilómetros (20 millas) al sur del centro de Los Ángeles.
