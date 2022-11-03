Siakam y Trent guían a Raptors a paliza sobre Spurs
Pascal Siakam totaliza 22 puntos, 11 asistencias y 10 rebotes en apenas 28 minutos por los Raptors de Toronto, quienes trituran 143-100 a los Spurs de San Antonio, para obtener su victoria por mayor margen en la temporada
Pascal Siakam totalizó 22 puntos, 11 asistencias y 10 rebotes en apenas 28 minutos por los Raptors de Toronto, quienes trituraron el miércoles 143-100 a los Spurs de San Antonio, para obtener su victoria por mayor margen en la temporada.
San Antonio careció de los abridores Keldon Johnson y Devin Vassell, así como de los reservistas Isaiah Roby y Blake Wesley. Los Spurs prescindieron también de los servicios del alero Jeremy Sochan al comienzo del segundo cuarto, debido a que sus minutos restringidos, después de ausentarse un partido por síntomas de gripe.
Gary Trent Jr. anotó 24 puntos por los Raptors, que carecieron del base estelar Fred VanVleet pero tuvieron suficiente poder para lograr su mayor cantidad de puntos en la campaña. Toronto obligó a 23 pérdidas de balón, también su mejor estadística de la temporada.
Keita Bates-Diop marcó 17 unidades por San Antonio. Fue el único titular de los Spurs que aportó doble dígito.
