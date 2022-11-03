Siakam y Trent guían a Raptors a paliza sobre Spurs

Pascal Siakam totaliza 22 puntos, 11 asistencias y 10 rebotes en apenas 28 minutos por los Raptors de Toronto, quienes trituran 143-100 a los Spurs de San Antonio, para obtener su victoria por mayor margen en la temporada

AP Noticias
jueves 03 noviembre 2022 03:12
RAPTORS-SPURS
RAPTORS-SPURS
(AP)

Pascal Siakam totalizó 22 puntos, 11 asistencias y 10 rebotes en apenas 28 minutos por los Raptors de Toronto, quienes trituraron el miércoles 143-100 a los Spurs de San Antonio, para obtener su victoria por mayor margen en la temporada.

San Antonio careció de los abridores Keldon Johnson y Devin Vassell, así como de los reservistas Isaiah Roby y Blake Wesley. Los Spurs prescindieron también de los servicios del alero Jeremy Sochan al comienzo del segundo cuarto, debido a que sus minutos restringidos, después de ausentarse un partido por síntomas de gripe.

Gary Trent Jr. anotó 24 puntos por los Raptors, que carecieron del base estelar Fred VanVleet pero tuvieron suficiente poder para lograr su mayor cantidad de puntos en la campaña. Toronto obligó a 23 pérdidas de balón, también su mejor estadística de la temporada.

Keita Bates-Diop marcó 17 unidades por San Antonio. Fue el único titular de los Spurs que aportó doble dígito.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in