Shakira y Piqué confirman su ruptura

Shakira y el futbolista Piqué confirman su ruptura y piden “respeto a la privacidad”

AP Noticias
sábado 04 junio 2022 13:35
SHAKIRA-PIQUÉ
SHAKIRA-PIQUÉ
(AP)

La estrella colombiana del pop Shakira y su pareja, el futbolista español Gerard Piqué, se han separado, según anunció la pareja en un comunicado publicado el sábado.

““Lamentamos confirmar que nos estamos separando. Por el bienestar de nuestros niños, que son nuestra máxima prioridad, pedimos respeto a la privacidad”, dijeron los dos en un comunicado emitido por la firma de relaciones públicas de Shakira.

Shakira, de 45 años, conoció al defensa del Barcelona mientras promocionaba su himno del Mundial 2010, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”. La pareja tiene dos hijos, Sasha y Milan.

En los últimos días, los medios españoles publicaron rumores sobre el distanciamiento de la pareja luego de 11 años de relación, alimentados por versiones de que Piqué, de 35 años, había dejado la casa de la familia en Barcelona para vivir solo en la ciudad.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in