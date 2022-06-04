Shakira y Gerard Piqué confirman su ruptura
Shakira y el futbolista Piqué confirman su ruptura y piden “respeto a la privacidad”
La estrella colombiana del pop Shakira y su pareja, el futbolista español Gerard Piqué, se han separado, según anunció la pareja en un comunicado publicado el sábado.
““Lamentamos confirmar que nos estamos separando. Por el bienestar de nuestros niños, que son nuestra máxima prioridad, pedimos respeto a la privacidad”, dijeron los dos en un comunicado emitido por la firma de relaciones públicas de Shakira.
Shakira, de 45 años, conoció al defensa del Barcelona mientras promocionaba su himno del Mundial 2010, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”. La pareja tiene dos hijos, Sasha y Milan.
En los últimos días, los medios españoles publicaron rumores sobre el distanciamiento de la pareja luego de 11 años de relación, alimentados por versiones de que Piqué, de 35 años, había dejado la casa de la familia en Barcelona para vivir solo en la ciudad.
