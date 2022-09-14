Shakhtar de Donetsk empata 1-1 con Celtic en la Champions
Mykhaylo Mudryk anota un gol en la primera mitad para darle al Shakhtar de Donetsk un empate de 1-1 contra el Celtic de Glasgow en la Liga de Campeones
Mykhaylo Mudryk anotó un gol en la primera mitad para darle el miércoles al Shakhtar de Donetsk un empate de 1-1 contra el Celtic de Glasgow en la Liga de Campeones.
Mudryk, que anotó y tuvo dos asistencias en la victoria de 4-1 contra Leipzig la semana pasada, usó su velocidad y su poderosa pierna izquierda para vencer al arquero Joe Hart a los 29 minutos.
Las excelentes actuaciones del atacante de 21 años casi seguramente aumentarán el interés de clubes grandes. El mes pasado Mudryk fue vinculado con Arsenal.
Celtic, que solamente tiene dos victorias en 34 partidos como visitante en la Champions, tuvo 17 disparos a puerta y obligó al joven arquero Anatoliy Trybin a hacer ocho atajadas.
El partido se jugó en Varsovia, la casa adoptiva del Shakhtar debido a la invasión rusa a Ucrania.
Shakhtar soportó ola tras ola de ataques del Celtic y fue afortunado por haber permitido solamente un gol — un autogol de Artem Bondarenko, que desvió a la red un disparo de Reo Hatate a los 10 minutos.
Shakhtar tiene cuatro puntos en el Grupo F, mientras que Celtic tiene uno. Reaal Madrid y Lepzig, que jugaban más tarde, también están en el grupo.
