Sexta victoria seguida de Udinese, 2-1 ante Verona
El encendido Udinese volvió a ganar remontando el marcador, esta vez con un gol en los descuentos para derrotar a su adversario regional Hellas Verona por 2-1 en la Serie A italiana
El encendido Udinese volvió a ganar remontando el marcador, esta vez con un gol en los descuentos para derrotar a su adversario regional Hellas Verona por 2-1 el lunes en la Serie A italiana. El Friuli estiró a seis su racha de victorias.
El central Jaka Bijol anotó el gol del triunfo con un cabezazo tras un tiro libre ejecutado por Lazar Samardzic. El club del noreste quedó un punto detrás de los colíderes Napoli y Atalanta.
Udinese también remontó para vencer a Monza, Sassuolo y el Inter de Milán. No pierde desde que cayó en la visita al reinante campeón Milan en la primera fecha.
Verona pegó primero con un gol de volea del lateral izquierdo escocés Josh Doig.
El delantero portugués Beto, un titular habitual, ingresó en el segundo tiempo y empató para Udinese a los 70 tras ser habilitado por Gerard Deolofeu. El extremo español lidera la liga con seis asistencias. Beto ha marcado cinco goles en ocho partidos.
Verona se mantiene en la antepenúltima posición.
