Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sexta victoria seguida de Udinese, 2-1 ante Verona

El encendido Udinese volvió a ganar remontando el marcador, esta vez con un gol en los descuentos para derrotar a su adversario regional Hellas Verona por 2-1 en la Serie A italiana

AP Noticias
lunes 03 octubre 2022 22:02
UDINESE
UDINESE
(AP)

El encendido Udinese volvió a ganar remontando el marcador, esta vez con un gol en los descuentos para derrotar a su adversario regional Hellas Verona por 2-1 el lunes en la Serie A italiana. El Friuli estiró a seis su racha de victorias.

El central Jaka Bijol anotó el gol del triunfo con un cabezazo tras un tiro libre ejecutado por Lazar Samardzic. El club del noreste quedó un punto detrás de los colíderes Napoli y Atalanta.

Udinese también remontó para vencer a Monza, Sassuolo y el Inter de Milán. No pierde desde que cayó en la visita al reinante campeón Milan en la primera fecha.

Verona pegó primero con un gol de volea del lateral izquierdo escocés Josh Doig.

El delantero portugués Beto, un titular habitual, ingresó en el segundo tiempo y empató para Udinese a los 70 tras ser habilitado por Gerard Deolofeu. El extremo español lidera la liga con seis asistencias. Beto ha marcado cinco goles en ocho partidos.

Relacionados

Verona se mantiene en la antepenúltima posición.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in