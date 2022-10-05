Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sevilla despide a Lopetegui tras derrota ante el Dortmund

El Sevilla oficializa la destitución del técnico Julen Lopetegui tras la derrota en casa por 4-1 ante el Borussia Dortmund en la Liga de Campeones

AP Noticias
miércoles 05 octubre 2022 23:26
SEVILLA-LOPETEGUI
SEVILLA-LOPETEGUI
(AP)

El Sevilla oficializó la salida del técnico Julen Lopetegui tras la derrota sufrida el miércoles en casa por 4-1 ante el Borussia Dortmund en la Liga de Campeones.

Se espera que el equipo español anuncie el retorno del estratega argentino Jorge Sampaoli en los próximos días.

Con la derrota ante el Dortmund prácticamente se acabó la oportunidad de club sevillista de avanzar a los octavos de final en la Liga de Campeones.

Lopetegui, conmovido, se despidió de los aficionados que corearon su nombre tras el encuentro.

El estratega estuvo tres años con el Sevilla y lo llevó al título de la Europa League y a terminar entre las primeras posiciones en la liga española.

Relacionados

Se le ha vinculado con el Wolverhampton, de la liga inglesa, un club que no cuenta con técnico en este momento.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in