Sevilla despide a Lopetegui tras derrota ante el Dortmund
El Sevilla oficializa la destitución del técnico Julen Lopetegui tras la derrota en casa por 4-1 ante el Borussia Dortmund en la Liga de Campeones
El Sevilla oficializó la salida del técnico Julen Lopetegui tras la derrota sufrida el miércoles en casa por 4-1 ante el Borussia Dortmund en la Liga de Campeones.
Se espera que el equipo español anuncie el retorno del estratega argentino Jorge Sampaoli en los próximos días.
Con la derrota ante el Dortmund prácticamente se acabó la oportunidad de club sevillista de avanzar a los octavos de final en la Liga de Campeones.
Lopetegui, conmovido, se despidió de los aficionados que corearon su nombre tras el encuentro.
El estratega estuvo tres años con el Sevilla y lo llevó al título de la Europa League y a terminar entre las primeras posiciones en la liga española.
Se le ha vinculado con el Wolverhampton, de la liga inglesa, un club que no cuenta con técnico en este momento.
