Seúl: Norcorea disparó misil hacia el mar
El gobierno surcoreano indica que Corea del Norte disparó un misil balístico hacia el mar al este del país
El gobierno surcoreano indicó que Corea del Norte disparó un misil balístico hacia el mar al este del país.
El Estado Mayor Conjunto de Corea del Sur señaló que el lanzamiento se llevó a cabo el viernes, pero no dio más detalles.
El disparo del misil, la más reciente de una serie de pruebas de armas por parte de Pyongyang en las últimas semanas, se realizó en un momento en que Corea del Sur está concluyendo unos ejercicios militares anuales que Corea del Norte considera un ensayo para invadir a los norcoreanos.
