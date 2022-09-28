Jump to content

Seúl: Corea del Norte lanza un misil balístico hacia el mar

Corea del Norte lanza un misil balístico hacia sus aguas orientales el día anterior a que visitara a la vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris

AP Noticias
miércoles 28 septiembre 2022 10:56
Corea del Norte lanzó el miércoles un misil balístico hacia sus aguas orientales, un día antes de que la vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, visitara Corea del Sur, según indicaron las autoridades surcoreanas.

El Estado Mayor surcoreano no dio más detalles sobre el lanzamiento, el segundo realizado por Pyongyang esta semana.

Harris tenía previsto visitar la zona desmilitarizada que separa los dos países rivales durante su visita a Corea del Sur.

El lanzamiento también coincidió con las maniobras de buques estadounidenses y surcoreanos al este de la Península de Corea.

