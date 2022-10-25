Setién, nuevo entrenador del Villarreal; suple a Emery
El club español Villarreal contrata al exentrenador del Barcelona Quique Setién para reemplazar a Unai Emery, que dejó el lunes el equipo para dirigir el Aston Villa de la Liga Premier inglesa
El club español Villarreal contrató al exentrenador del Barcelona Quique Setién para reemplazar el martes a Unai Emery.
Emery dejó el equipo el lunes para reemplazar a Steven Gerrard en el Aston Villa de la Liga Premier inglesa.
Setién firmó un contrato hasta el final de la próxima temporada. No ha dirigido ningún equipo desde que lo despidió el Barcelona durante la campaña 2020-21.
El técnico de 64 años anteriormente dirigió el Real Betis y Las Palmas, entre otros equipos.
Asumirá el cargo con el Villarreal durante la sesión de entrenamiento del miércoles.
En su despedida, Emery dijo que estuvo en su mejor momento con el Villarreal, equipo con el que estuvo dos años y medio. Ayudó al club a conquistar la Europa League en el 2021.
“Me sentí en casa, pero ahora es momento de seguir con otros retos”, afirmó Emery.
