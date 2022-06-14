Serena Williams sugiere que jugará en Wimbledon este año
Quizás Serena Williams acabe disputando el torneo de Wimbledon este año, después de todo
Quizás Serena Williams acabe disputando el torneo de Wimbledon este año, después de todo. Fue lo que intimó en un mensaje en Instagram el martes.
Williams no ha competido desde que sufrió una lesión durante el primer set de su partido de primera ronda en el All England Club hace un año. Su nombre no figuró en la lista de participantes que el torneo de Grand Slam en superficie de césped difundió a inicios de mes.
Pero el martes, Williams publicó una foto de sus zapatillas blancas sobre lo que parece ser césped y añadió un mensaje: “SW y SW19. Es una cita. 2022. Nos vemos ahí. Vamos".
“SW” son sus iniciales, desde luego. Y “SW19” es el código postal de Wimbledon.
El All England Club debe anunciar sus invitaciones el miércoles. Es posible que Williams reciba wildcards en los cuadros de sencillos y dobles.
Siete de los 23 títulos de individuales de Grand Slam de la estadounidense de 40 años han sido en Wimbledon, el más reciente en 2016.
Williams fue la subcampeona en las ediciones de 2018 y 2019 (el torneo fue cancelado en 2020 debido a la pandemia de coronavirus).
En 2021, Williams se resbaló en el césped y su pierna derecha cedió. Fue apenas su segundo abandono en pleno partido de un Grand Slam en su carrera y el primer desde 1988.
