Serena Williams empieza a tomar distancia del tenis

Serena Williams dice que está lista para darle otro rumbo a su vida, tomar distancia del tenis y enfocarse más en su familia y sus negocios

AP Noticias
martes 09 agosto 2022 14:57
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams dice que está lista para dejar el tenis, tener otro hijo y dedicarse a sus negocios.

“Cumplo 41 años este mes y hay que dejar algunas cosas de lado”, escribió Williams en un artículo distribuido el martes por la revista Vogue.

Williams dijo que no le gusta la palabra retiro y que prefiere pensar que está en una etapa de su vida en la que está “tomando distancia del tenis para dedicarme a otras cosas que son importantes para mí”.

Williams está participando en un torneo en Toronto en canchas duras, preparatorio para el US Open, la última justa grande del año, que comienza en Nueva York el 29 de agosto.

La estadounidense ganó 23 torneos de Grand Slam, más que ningún otro jugador o jugadora profesional en la historia. Margaret Court sumó 24, pero varios de ellos en la era amateur.

