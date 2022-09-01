Serena sigue de pie en el US Open, vence a Kontaveit
Serena Williams elimina 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 a Anett Kontaveit, la número dos del mundo en la segunda ronda del Abierto de Estados Unidos, con la que campeona de 23 citas de Grand Slam garantizó que disputará un partido más de sencillos en el que insinuado será el último torneo de su ilustre carrera
Serena sigue de pie en el US Open, vence a Kontaveit
Serena Williams eliminó 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 a Anett Kontaveit, la número dos del mundo en la segunda ronda del Abierto de Estados Unidos la noche del miércoles, con la que campeona de 23 citas de Grand Slam garantizó que disputará un partido más de sencillos en el que insinuado será el último torneo de su ilustre carrera.
La estadounidense de 40 años alzó alas otra vez teniendo el aliento ensordecedor de un estadio Arthur Ashe copado totalmente, como ocurrió en la primera ronda hace dos días.
Disparó saques que alcanzaron las 119 mph, mantuvo el pulso con Kontaveit durante largos peloteos desde el fondo e hizo relucir su clase habitual en los momentos más imperiosos.
