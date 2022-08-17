Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sencillo de Gomes en el 7mo da triunfo a Cachorros ante Nats

Yan Gomes rompe el empate con un sencillo en el séptimo inning y los Cachorros de Chicago derrotan 3-2 a los Nacionales de Washington para llevarse la serie de tres juegos

AP Noticias
miércoles 17 agosto 2022 22:28
CACHORROS NACIONALES
CACHORROS NACIONALES
(AP)

Yan Gomes rompió el empate con un sencillo en el séptimo inning y los Cachorros de Chicago derrotaron el miércoles 3-2 a los Nacionales de Washington para llevarse la serie de tres juegos.

El dominicano Franmil Reyes conectó un doble para abrir el séptimo ante Jake McGee (1-3). McGee ponchó a los siguientes dos bateadores y el derecho Steve Cishek vino enfrentar al derecho Gomes, cuya línea débil al jardín derecho remolcó a Reyes. El brasileño Gomes jugó con los Nacionales entre 2019-21.

Erich Uelman (1-1) lanzó dos tercios de un inning para acreditarse su primera victoria en las mayores. Rowan Wick lanzó en el noveno para su octavo salvado.

P.J. Higgins disparó un jonrón y Reyes totalizó dos dobles por Chicago.

Por los Cachorros, el dominicano Ryes de 4-2, una anotada. El venezolano Rafael Ortega de 1-0, una anotada.

Relacionados

Por los Nacionales, el mexicano Joey Meneses. Los venezolanos César Hernández de 4-1, una remolcada; Keibert Ruiz de 4-1, una anotada; e Ildemaro Vargas de 3-0. El dominicano Nelson Cruz de 3-0.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in