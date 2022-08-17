Sencillo de Gomes en el 7mo da triunfo a Cachorros ante Nats
Yan Gomes rompe el empate con un sencillo en el séptimo inning y los Cachorros de Chicago derrotan 3-2 a los Nacionales de Washington para llevarse la serie de tres juegos
Yan Gomes rompió el empate con un sencillo en el séptimo inning y los Cachorros de Chicago derrotaron el miércoles 3-2 a los Nacionales de Washington para llevarse la serie de tres juegos.
El dominicano Franmil Reyes conectó un doble para abrir el séptimo ante Jake McGee (1-3). McGee ponchó a los siguientes dos bateadores y el derecho Steve Cishek vino enfrentar al derecho Gomes, cuya línea débil al jardín derecho remolcó a Reyes. El brasileño Gomes jugó con los Nacionales entre 2019-21.
Erich Uelman (1-1) lanzó dos tercios de un inning para acreditarse su primera victoria en las mayores. Rowan Wick lanzó en el noveno para su octavo salvado.
P.J. Higgins disparó un jonrón y Reyes totalizó dos dobles por Chicago.
Por los Cachorros, el dominicano Ryes de 4-2, una anotada. El venezolano Rafael Ortega de 1-0, una anotada.
Por los Nacionales, el mexicano Joey Meneses. Los venezolanos César Hernández de 4-1, una remolcada; Keibert Ruiz de 4-1, una anotada; e Ildemaro Vargas de 3-0. El dominicano Nelson Cruz de 3-0.
