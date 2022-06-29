Semien y Gray impulsan la victoria de Rangers ante Reales
Marcus Semien dispara un jonrón y remolca cuatro carreras, Jon Gray lanza siete innings efectivos y Rangers derrotan por 8-3 a Reales
Marcus Semien disparó un jonrón y remolcó cuatro carreras, Jon Gray lanzó siete innings efectivos y los Rangers de Texas derrotaron el martes por 8-3 a los Reales de Kansas City.
Corey Seager bateó un doble de dos carreras para los Rangers, que propiciaron la cuarta derrota consecutiva de los Reales, que ocupan la última plaza en la liga. En los dos primeros juegos de la serie, Texas ha superado a Kansas por un marcador combinado de 18-7.
Semien sacudió tres hits y anotó otras tantas veces. Su vuelacercas de tres carreras ante el abridor Jonathan Heasley puso el 4-0 en la pizarra en la tercera entrada.
Gray (4-3) igualó su salida más larga de la temporada. Admitió una carrera y cinco hits con dos boletos y ocho abanicados.
Heasley (1-4), por su parte, cargó con la derrota luego de permitir siete carreras y nueve hits en tres innings y dos tercios.
Por los Rangers, el dominicano Leody Taveras de 1-0. El cubano Adolis García de 4-2, con una remolcada.
