Secuela de "Knives Out" debutará en el Festival de Toronto
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, la secuela del éxito de misterio del guionista y director Rian Johnson “Knives Out”, se estrena este año en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, la secuela del éxito de misterio del guionista y director Rian Johnson “Knives Out” ("Entre navajas y secretos"), se estrenará este año en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto.
El festival canadiense anunció el miércoles que “Glass Onion” tendrá su estreno mundial en la 47a edición del evento, programado del 8 al 18 de septiembre. “Knives Out” también debutó en Toronto en 2019.
Mientras “Knives Out” fue un estreno de Lionsgate, Netflix compró el año pasado dos secuelas de la cinta por 450 millones de dólares. La primera llegará al servicio de streaming a finales de 2022.
En “Glass Onion”, el detective Benoit Blanc, nuevamente interpretado por Daniel Craig, viaja a Grecia para resolver un nuevo misterio. También actúan Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick y Madelyn Cline.
