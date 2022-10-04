Seattle iniciará playoff como visitante, Haggerty se lesiona
Los Marineros iniciarán sus primeros playoffs en dos décadas como visitantes tras una costosa derrota por 4-3 frente a Tigres, impulsados por un jonrón de dos carreras de Javier Báez
Los Marineros de Seattle iniciarán sus primeros playoffs en dos décadas como visitantes tras una costosa derrota por 4-3 el lunes frente a los Tigres de Detroit, impulsados por un jonrón de dos carreras de Javier Báez.
Sam Haggerty conectó un sencillo con dos outs en el noveno inning y se lesionó la ingle izquierda al deslizarse para robar la segunda base. Necesitó ayuda para abandonar el diamante y el martes se someterá a una resonancia magnética.
Andrew Chafin ponchó a Carlos Santana para su tercer salvamento del año.
Seattle, que estará en la postemporada por primera vez desde 2001, iniciará la serie al mejor de tres en Tampa Bay o Cleveland el viernes.
La victoria fue para Bryan García (2-0), que fungió como abridor por cuarta vez esta temporada tras ser llamado del Toledo de la Triple A. Abanicó a seis en más de seis entradas y dos tercios y cedió cinco hits, tres anotaciones y dos boletos.
El novato George Kirby (8-5), cargó con la derrota luego de permitir cuatro carreras, seis hits y tres pases por bolas en cuatro episodios.
Por los Tigres, el puertorriqueño Javier Báez de 5-1, con una anotada y dos remolcadas. Los venezolanos Miguel Cabrera de 3-1, con una impulsada; Harold Castro de 4-1; Víctor Reyes de 4-1, con una producida.
Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Julio Rodríguez de 4-3, con una anotada y una remolcada; Carlos Santana de 1-0. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 3-0, con una producida.
