Schick extiende contrato con Leverkusen hasta 2027
El delantero checo Patrik Schick firma una extensión de contrato hasta el 2027 con el club alemán Bayer Leverkusen luego de especulaciones de que podría optar por una transferencia a la Liga Premier
El delantero checo Patrik Schick firmó el jueves una extensión de contrato hasta el 2027 con el club alemán Bayer Leverkusen luego de especulaciones de que podría optar por una transferencia a la Liga Premier.
Schick anotó 24 goles en 27 partidos y Leverkusen terminó tercero en la Bundesliga esta temporada. Su contrato actual duraría hasta 2025.
“Extendí mi contrato hasta el 2027, estoy muy feliz de poder continuar en el Bayer”, dijo Schick en un mensaje de video difundido en las redes sociales.
La renovación del contrato del atacante de “clase mundial”, dijo el director deportivo Simon Rolfes en un comunicado, “subraya la ambición que todos tenemos”.
Schick es un delantero alto y fuerte con 17 goles en 33 encuentros por la República Checa y anotó cinco veces en el campeonato Europeo del año pasado, empatando con Cristiano Ronaldo como líderes de goleo del torneo. Fue galardonado con el premio a la mejor anotación del torneo por marcar casi desde el medio campo en un choque con Escocia.
