Schalke nombra a Kramer como DT en regreso a la Bundesliga
Schalke nombra a Frank Kramer como su técnico con la misión de asegurar la permanencia del club al regresar a la Bundesliga tras una temporada en la segunda división
Schalke nombró a Frank Kramer como su técnico con la misión de asegurar la permanencia del club al regresar a la Bundesliga tras una temporada en la segunda división.
El club informó el martes que Kramer firmó un contrato de dos temporadas. Reemplazará a Michael Büskens, quien logró el ascenso como timonel interino. Büskens, ídolo de Schalke en su época como jugador, retomará sus funciones como auxiliar técnico.
“Nos pusimos a analizar el tipo de perfil que un nuevo técnico debe tener para conseguir buenos resultados con Schalke. Y el éxito en nuestra actual situación significa la permanencia en 2022-23. De eso se trata todo", dijo el directivo Peter Knäbel en un comunicado.
Kramer, de 50 años, dirigió previamente a Arminia Bielefeld pero fue despedido en abril como parte de infructuoso intento para evitar el descenso. Ganó 10 partidos, empató 16 y perdió 18 tras asumir las riendas en marzo de 2021.
También estuvo al frente de Greuther Fürth y Fortuna Düsseldorf, y trabajó con las selecciones juveniles en la federación alemana de fútbol.
Conoce a Rouven Schröder, el director deportivo de Schalke, pues trabajaron juntos en Fürth entre 2013-14.
