Sao Paulo, el rival de I. del Valle en final de Sudamericana

Sao Paulo se convierte en el rival de Independiente del Valle en la final de la Copa Sudamericana, al doblegar por penales al Atlético Goianense

AP Noticias
viernes 09 septiembre 2022 05:38
SUDAMERICANA
(AP)

Sao Paulo se convirtió el jueves en el rival de Independiente del Valle en la final de la Copa Sudamericana, al doblegar por penales al Atlético Goianense.

El “Soberano” se impuso por 2-0 como local, con un par de dianas de Patrick, a los cuatro y 63 minutos del duelo disputado en el estadio de Morumbí. El marcador global se empató así 3-3, lo que hizo necesaria la tanda desde los 11 pasos.

En ésta, Sao Paulo doblegó 4-2 a los visitantes. La final se realizará el 1 de octubre en la ciudad argentina de Córdoba.

Independiente del Valle había sellado su pasaje a la final el miércoles, con una goleada de 3-0 como visitante a Melgar de Perú.

El equipo ecuatoriano repitió en la revancha el resultado logrado una semana atrás en la ida.

