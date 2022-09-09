Sao Paulo, el rival de I. del Valle en final de Sudamericana
Sao Paulo se convierte en el rival de Independiente del Valle en la final de la Copa Sudamericana, al doblegar por penales al Atlético Goianense
Sao Paulo se convirtió el jueves en el rival de Independiente del Valle en la final de la Copa Sudamericana, al doblegar por penales al Atlético Goianense.
El “Soberano” se impuso por 2-0 como local, con un par de dianas de Patrick, a los cuatro y 63 minutos del duelo disputado en el estadio de Morumbí. El marcador global se empató así 3-3, lo que hizo necesaria la tanda desde los 11 pasos.
En ésta, Sao Paulo doblegó 4-2 a los visitantes. La final se realizará el 1 de octubre en la ciudad argentina de Córdoba.
Independiente del Valle había sellado su pasaje a la final el miércoles, con una goleada de 3-0 como visitante a Melgar de Perú.
El equipo ecuatoriano repitió en la revancha el resultado logrado una semana atrás en la ida.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.