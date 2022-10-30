Saints dejan en cero a Raiders y Kamara anota tres veces
Alvin Kamara consigue sus primeras tres anotaciones de la temporada y los Saints de Nueva Orleans blanquean a los Raiders de Las Vegas 24-0
Alvin Kamara consiguió sus primeras tres anotaciones de la temporada y los Saints de Nueva Orleáns blanquearon el domingo 24-0 a los Raiders de Las Vegas.
Kamara convirtió recepciones cortas en anotaciones de 36 y 16 yardas. También corrió para un touchdown de tres yardas.
Andy Dalton justificó la decisión de los Saints (3-5) de mantenerle como titular por quinto juego consecutivo, a pesar de que Jameis Winston, el titular en el inicio de la temporada, se recuperó de las lesiones en la espalda y el tobillo y entrenó sin problemas en la semana.
Dalton completó 22 de 30 pases para sumar 229 yardas con dos anotaciones. Su principal receptor fue Kamara, quien terminó con nueve recepciones y 96 yardas, además de aportar 62 yardas por la vía terrestre.
Kamara había tenido una temporada productiva y sobrepasado la barrera de las 100 yardas desde la línea de golpeo en los últimos tres partidos.
Extrañamente, no había conseguido una sola anotación, hasta que enfrentó a Las Vegas, días después de haber dicho que quería “gritar” ante los Raiders (2-5). El entrenador de los Saints Dennis Allen tuvo su primera oportunidad contra el equipo que dirigió entre 2012 y 2014.
