Ruud remonta ante Berrettini y se corona en Suiza
El máximo preclasificado Casper Ruud remonta para derrotar 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 a Matteo Berrettini y revalidar su título en el Abierto de Suiza
El máximo preclasificado Casper Ruud remontó el domingo para derrotar 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 a Matteo Berrettini y revalidar su título en el Abierto de Suiza.
Arropado con su potente derecha, Ruud apuró el paso en el desempate del segundo set y arrasó en el tercero para someter a su rival italiano al cabo de 2 horas y 34 minutos.
Ruud quedó con marca de 16-0 en torneos del circuito de la ATP en Suiza. Aparte de sus consagraciones en Gstaad, el noruego de 23 años también se coronó en las últimas dos ediciones del Abierto de Ginebra.
“Suiza es un país pequeño como Noruega. Todo lo que es Suiza me hace recordar a Noruega", dijo Ruud, quien atrapó su noveno título en la gira de la ATP y el octavo en superficie de arcilla.
Ruud ha ganado tres títulos durante esta temporada. Los otros fueron en Buenos Aires y Ginebra. También alcanzó la final del Abierto de Francia en junio, cayendo ante Rafael Nadal.
Berrettini vio rota una racha de 12 victorias.
“Creo que estuvo cerca de llevarme el título”, dijo el segundo cabeza de serie y 15to del ranking. “Unas cuantas pelotas salieron afuera por unos centímetros y acabé en un tercer set”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.