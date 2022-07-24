Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ruud remonta ante Berrettini y se corona en Suiza

El máximo preclasificado Casper Ruud remonta para derrotar 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 a Matteo Berrettini y revalidar su título en el Abierto de Suiza

AP Noticias
domingo 24 julio 2022 16:23
CASPER RUUD
CASPER RUUD
(AP)

El máximo preclasificado Casper Ruud remontó el domingo para derrotar 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 a Matteo Berrettini y revalidar su título en el Abierto de Suiza.

Arropado con su potente derecha, Ruud apuró el paso en el desempate del segundo set y arrasó en el tercero para someter a su rival italiano al cabo de 2 horas y 34 minutos.

Ruud quedó con marca de 16-0 en torneos del circuito de la ATP en Suiza. Aparte de sus consagraciones en Gstaad, el noruego de 23 años también se coronó en las últimas dos ediciones del Abierto de Ginebra.

“Suiza es un país pequeño como Noruega. Todo lo que es Suiza me hace recordar a Noruega", dijo Ruud, quien atrapó su noveno título en la gira de la ATP y el octavo en superficie de arcilla.

Ruud ha ganado tres títulos durante esta temporada. Los otros fueron en Buenos Aires y Ginebra. También alcanzó la final del Abierto de Francia en junio, cayendo ante Rafael Nadal.

Relacionados

Berrettini vio rota una racha de 12 victorias.

“Creo que estuvo cerca de llevarme el título”, dijo el segundo cabeza de serie y 15to del ranking. “Unas cuantas pelotas salieron afuera por unos centímetros y acabé en un tercer set”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in