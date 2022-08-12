Ruud avanza a cuartos en Montreal
El noruego Casper Ruud avanza a los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal, al imponerse sobre el español Roberto Bautista Agut por 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4
El noruego Casper Ruud avanzó a los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal el jueves, al imponerse sobre el español Roberto Bautista Agut por 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Ruud (4to favorito) es el mayor preclasificado que sigue en carrera después de que el miércoles deparó la eliminación para el ruso Daniil Medvedev (1ro), el español Carlos Alcaraz (2do) y el griego Stefanos Tsitsipas (3ro).
Ruud dominó a Bautista Agut (14to) luego que una tormenta interrumpió el partido por más de una hora.
“Fue una batalla dura. Los primeros dos sets demoraron 2 horas y 20 minutos”, dijo Ruud. “Hubo una buena intensidad y yo lo sentí un poco en las piernas. Por fortuna, hubo algo de lluvia, lo que me dio tiempo de respirar y recuperar algo de energía, puedo agradecer hoy a los dioses de la lluvia, que me dieron algo más de tiempo y fuerza”.
Ruud enfrentará al local Felix Auger-Aliassime (6to), quien doblegó al británico Cameron Norrie, por 6-3, 6-4.
En la sesión nocturna, el italiano Jannik Sinner (7mo) chocaba con el español Pablo Carreño Busta.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.