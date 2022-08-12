Jump to content

Ruud avanza a cuartos en Montreal

El noruego Casper Ruud avanza a los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal, al imponerse sobre el español Roberto Bautista Agut por 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4

AP Noticias
viernes 12 agosto 2022 01:18
MONTREAL
(AP)

El noruego Casper Ruud avanzó a los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal el jueves, al imponerse sobre el español Roberto Bautista Agut por 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Ruud (4to favorito) es el mayor preclasificado que sigue en carrera después de que el miércoles deparó la eliminación para el ruso Daniil Medvedev (1ro), el español Carlos Alcaraz (2do) y el griego Stefanos Tsitsipas (3ro).

Ruud dominó a Bautista Agut (14to) luego que una tormenta interrumpió el partido por más de una hora.

“Fue una batalla dura. Los primeros dos sets demoraron 2 horas y 20 minutos”, dijo Ruud. “Hubo una buena intensidad y yo lo sentí un poco en las piernas. Por fortuna, hubo algo de lluvia, lo que me dio tiempo de respirar y recuperar algo de energía, puedo agradecer hoy a los dioses de la lluvia, que me dieron algo más de tiempo y fuerza”.

Ruud enfrentará al local Felix Auger-Aliassime (6to), quien doblegó al británico Cameron Norrie, por 6-3, 6-4.

En la sesión nocturna, el italiano Jannik Sinner (7mo) chocaba con el español Pablo Carreño Busta.

