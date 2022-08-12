Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ruud aplasta al local Auger-Aliassime en Montreal

El noruego Casper Ruud, cuarto preclasificado, aplasta 6-1, 6-2 al local Felix Auger-Aliassime en los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal

AP Noticias
sábado 13 agosto 2022 00:21
MONTREAL
MONTREAL
(AP)

El noruego Casper Ruud, cuarto preclasificado, aplastó el viernes 6-1, 6-2 al local Felix Auger-Aliassime en los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal.

“Fue uno de esos días en que todo le sale bien a alguien, y afortunadamente ese alguien fui yo”, comentó Ruud luego de llegar a su tercera semifinal de la temporada en un torneo Masters 1000.

Auger-Aliassime (6to preclasificado) cometió 21 errores no forzados, contra ocho de Ruud.

“Mis primeros dos partidos fueron buenos. Hubo algunas cosas positivas”, dijo Auger-Aliassime. “Nunca pensé que todo terminaría así hoy”.

Ruud enfrentará al polaco Hubert Hurkacz (8vo), quien doblegó 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 al australiano Nick Kyrgios.

Relacionados

En la sesión nocturna, el estadounidense Tommy Paul enfrentaba al británico Daniel Evans y el español Pablo Carreño Busta chocaba con el británico Jack Draper.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in