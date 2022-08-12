Ruud aplasta al local Auger-Aliassime en Montreal
El noruego Casper Ruud, cuarto preclasificado, aplasta 6-1, 6-2 al local Felix Auger-Aliassime en los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal
El noruego Casper Ruud, cuarto preclasificado, aplastó el viernes 6-1, 6-2 al local Felix Auger-Aliassime en los cuartos de final del Masters de Montreal.
“Fue uno de esos días en que todo le sale bien a alguien, y afortunadamente ese alguien fui yo”, comentó Ruud luego de llegar a su tercera semifinal de la temporada en un torneo Masters 1000.
Auger-Aliassime (6to preclasificado) cometió 21 errores no forzados, contra ocho de Ruud.
“Mis primeros dos partidos fueron buenos. Hubo algunas cosas positivas”, dijo Auger-Aliassime. “Nunca pensé que todo terminaría así hoy”.
Ruud enfrentará al polaco Hubert Hurkacz (8vo), quien doblegó 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 al australiano Nick Kyrgios.
En la sesión nocturna, el estadounidense Tommy Paul enfrentaba al británico Daniel Evans y el español Pablo Carreño Busta chocaba con el británico Jack Draper.
