Rusia y China acaparan las semis del Abierto Pan Pacífico
Dos jugadoras de Rusia y dos de China avanzan a las semifinales del Abierto Pan Pacífico
Dos jugadoras de Rusia y dos de China avanzaron a las semifinales del Abierto Pan Pacífico el viernes.
La rusa Liudmila Samsonova eliminó a Garbiñe Muguruza, campeona de Wimbledon de 2017, al superarla 6-4, 6-2 en los cuartos de final y ahora enfrentará a Zhang Shuai, que por su cuenta derrotó a Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2.
Samsonova, de 23 años, también había vencido a la actual campeona de Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina, en la primera ronda.
“Sigo trabajando en mi técnica, pero sobre todo en mi juego mental”, dijo Samsonova. “Creo que he crecido en esa parte y mi equipo ha sido increíble. Realmente me han ayudado a mejorar.”
Veronika Kudermetova, la mejor cabeza de serie que permanece en el cuarto puesto, doblegó a la brasileña Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1 para avanzar a las semifinales, donde la rusa se medirá con la china Zheng Qinwen, de 19 años.
Zheng derrotó a la estadounidense Claire Liu 6-4, 7-5.
