Rublev avanza a cuartos en el US Open
Andrey Rublev alcanza los cuartos de final por sexta ocasión en un Grand Slam tras vencer por 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 al británico Cam Norrie
Andrey Rublev alcanzó los cuartos de final por sexta ocasión en un Grand Slam al vencer por 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 al británico Cam Norrie el lunes en un enfrentamiento que se demoró 25 minutos debido a que dejaron abierto el techo retráctil en el Estadio Louis Armstrong mientras llovía.
El sexto sembrado disputará por tercera ocasión los cuartos de final en Flushing Meadows. Pero tiene foja de 0-2 en esa instancia y 0-5 en todos los Grand Slams.
Rublev enfrentará al ganador del duelo entre Rafael Nadal, campeón de 22 majors y el estadounidense de 24 años Frances Tiafoe que se enfrentan más tarde.
El séptimo sembrado Norrie intentaba alcanzar por segundo ocasión los cuartos de final en un Grand Slam en su carrera y en el año. Perdió las semifinales en Wimbledon ante el eventual campeón Novak Djokovic en julio.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.