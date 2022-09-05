Jump to content

Rublev avanza a cuartos en el US Open

Andrey Rublev alcanza los cuartos de final por sexta ocasión en un Grand Slam tras vencer por 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 al británico Cam Norrie

AP Noticias
lunes 05 septiembre 2022 19:04
US OPEN
(AP)

Andrey Rublev alcanzó los cuartos de final por sexta ocasión en un Grand Slam al vencer por 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 al británico Cam Norrie el lunes en un enfrentamiento que se demoró 25 minutos debido a que dejaron abierto el techo retráctil en el Estadio Louis Armstrong mientras llovía.

El sexto sembrado disputará por tercera ocasión los cuartos de final en Flushing Meadows. Pero tiene foja de 0-2 en esa instancia y 0-5 en todos los Grand Slams.

Rublev enfrentará al ganador del duelo entre Rafael Nadal, campeón de 22 majors y el estadounidense de 24 años Frances Tiafoe que se enfrentan más tarde.

El séptimo sembrado Norrie intentaba alcanzar por segundo ocasión los cuartos de final en un Grand Slam en su carrera y en el año. Perdió las semifinales en Wimbledon ante el eventual campeón Novak Djokovic en julio.

