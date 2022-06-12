Rory McIlroy defiende título al conquistar Abierto de Canadá

Rory McIlroy conquista el Abierto de Canadá y da al PGA Tour una fuerte respuesta al comienzo del LIV Golf Invitational financiado por Arabia Saudí, cerrando con una tarjeta de 62 golpes y ocho bajo par para ganar un duelo con Justin Thomas y Tony Finau que se definió hasta el final

AP Noticias
lunes 13 junio 2022 00:04
(AP)

Rory McIlroy conquistó el Abierto de Canadá el domingo y dio al PGA Tour una fuerte respuesta al comienzo del LIV Golf Invitational financiado por Arabia Saudí, cerrando con una tarjeta de 62 golpes y ocho bajo par para ganar un duelo con Justin Thomas y Tony Finau que se definió hasta el final.

McIlroy tuvo su primera defensa del título en el PGA Tour, aunque tuvo que esperar. Ganó el cuarto abierto nacional más antiguo de golf en 2019 en Hamilton Golf & Country Club, y la pandemia de COVID-19 canceló las siguientes dos ediciones del torneo.

Thomas lo presionó hasta el final en St. George’s Golf & Country Club y el torneo prácticamente terminó en el hoyo 17. McIlroy y Thomas estaban empatados. Un tiro de McIlroy rodó hasta el rango de toque, mientras que Thomas falló un putt para par de 10 pies, un swing de dos tiros. Thomas cerró con un par de bogeys y terminó su jornada con 64 golpes.

McIlroy finalizó con 19 bajo par y 261 tiros para llevarse una victoria de dos golpes.

La victoria fue la segunda para McIlroy esta temporada, sumándose a su triunfo en Las Vegas en octubre pasado, en la Copa CJ. Ganó por 21ra vez en el PGA Tour.

