Rockies vencen a los Piratas, Marquez alcanza 900 ponches
Brendan Rodgers jonroneó y empujó cuatro carreras, C
Brendan Rodgers jonroneó y empujó cuatro carreras, C.J. Cron bateó su 21er jonrón del año y Germán Márquez alcanzó 900 ponches en su carrera, y los Rockies de Colorado vencieron el viernes 13-2 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.
Elías Díaz bateó dos hits y empujó tres carreras y Charlie Blackmon terminó con tres hits y dos empujadas para los Rockies, que extendieron a cuatro su racha de triunfos.
Márquez (6-7) permitió solamente dos carreras y seis hits en 6 2/3 innings.
Jake Marisnick bateó dos dobletes y anotó una carrera y Jason Delay empujó una con un sencillo para os Piratas, que han perdido tres en fila tras ganar cuatro.
Por los Rockies, el cubano José Iglesias de 2-0. El venezolano Elías Díaz de 4-2, tres impulsadas.
Por los Cardenales, el venezolano Diego Castillo de 1-0. El dominicano Oneil Cruz de 4-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.