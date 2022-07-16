Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rockies vencen a los Piratas, Marquez alcanza 900 ponches

Brendan Rodgers jonroneó y empujó cuatro carreras, C

AP Noticias
sábado 16 julio 2022 08:17
PIRATAS-ROCKIES
PIRATAS-ROCKIES
(AP)

Brendan Rodgers jonroneó y empujó cuatro carreras, C.J. Cron bateó su 21er jonrón del año y Germán Márquez alcanzó 900 ponches en su carrera, y los Rockies de Colorado vencieron el viernes 13-2 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.

Elías Díaz bateó dos hits y empujó tres carreras y Charlie Blackmon terminó con tres hits y dos empujadas para los Rockies, que extendieron a cuatro su racha de triunfos.

Márquez (6-7) permitió solamente dos carreras y seis hits en 6 2/3 innings.

Jake Marisnick bateó dos dobletes y anotó una carrera y Jason Delay empujó una con un sencillo para os Piratas, que han perdido tres en fila tras ganar cuatro.

Por los Rockies, el cubano José Iglesias de 2-0. El venezolano Elías Díaz de 4-2, tres impulsadas.

Relacionados

Por los Cardenales, el venezolano Diego Castillo de 1-0. El dominicano Oneil Cruz de 4-0.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in