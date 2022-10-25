Rockets superan al Jazz, suman primer triunfo de la campaña

Los Rockets de Houston ganan su primer encuentro de la temporada al superar por 114-108 al Jazz de Utah, que sufre su primera derrota

martes 25 octubre 2022 04:29
(AP)

Kevin Porter Jr. firmó 26 puntos y Jalen Green agregó 25 para liderar el primer triunfo de la temporada de los Rockets de Houston por 114-108 el lunes ante el Jazz de Utah, que sufrió su primera derrota de la campaña.

Utah y Portland iniciaron el día como los únicos equipos invictos en la Conferencia Oeste con marca de 3-0. En cambio Houston llegó con foja de 0-3.

Los Rockets se mantuvieron arriba en el marcador casi todo el encuentro y llegaron a tener ventaja de dobles dígitos en la primera mitad, pero Utah empató antes de que Eric Gordon lanzara un tiro de bandeja para que Houston recuperara la ventaja 110-108 a 1:21 minutos del final.

El novato de los Rockets Jabari Smith Jr., la tercera selección del Draft, anotó sus cuatro tiros libres en los últimos 24,5 segundos para sellar el triunfo. Smith terminó con 21 puntos, nueve rebotes y tres bloqueos.

Porter encestó sus nueve tiros libres, además de 10 rebotes.

Este fue el tercer duelo consecutivo de Green de al menos 20 puntos y anotó 9 de 16 tiros de campo —incluyendo 4 de ocho triples.

