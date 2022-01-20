Rockets remontan y se imponen a Jazz
Garrison Matthews consigue 23 puntos en una noche en que atina cinco triples, y los Rockets de Houston se imponen 116-111 sobre el Jazz de Utah
Garrison Matthews consiguió 23 puntos en una noche de miércoles en que atinó cinco triples, y los Rockets de Houston se impusieron 116-111 sobre el Jazz de Utah.
Jae'sean Tate ayudó con 18 unidades y Eric Gordon anotó 16. Kevin Porter Jr. sumó 15 puntos y ocho asistencias, mientras que Christian Wood acumuló 13 tantos y 16 rebotes.
Los Rockets ganaron por tercera vez en cuatro duelos, luego de atinar 22 de 45 triples.
Bojan Bogdanovic sumó 29 puntos para encabezar a Utah. Rudy Gobert firmó 23 unidades y nueve rebotes, Jordan Clarkson finalizó con 19 tantos y Mike Conley añadió 17.
El Jazz perdió su tercer duelo consecutivo en casa y tiene una foja de 1-6 en sus últimos siete partidos en general, pese a superar a Houston por 62-36 en la pintura.
