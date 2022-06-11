Roberto Osuna lanzará en el béisbol japonés
El extaponero de las Grandes Ligas Roberto Osuna firmó un contrato con los Chiba Lotte Marines, confirmó ese club japonés, sin revelar los términos financieros.
Osuna estaba lanzando en su natal México. En 2018, las Grandes Ligas le impusieron una suspensión de 75 juegos, relacionada con cargos de violencia contra su pareja.
En aquel momento lanzaba para los Azulejos de Toronto.
El “Cañoncito” Osuna, de 27 años, jugó para los Astros de Houston en 2020 y ha lidiado con una lesión de codo. Acumula 155 salvamentos en las Grandes Ligas y un a efectividad de 2.74.
