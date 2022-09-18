Jump to content

Rizzo regresa con los Yanquis tras 3 semanas fuera

Anthony Rizzo regresa a la alineación de los Yanquis de Nueva York este domingo para el último encuentro de la serie ante Milwaukee en su primer encuentro desde el 31 de agosto

AP Noticias
domingo 18 septiembre 2022 18:26
YANQUIS-RIZZO
(AP)

Anthony Rizzo regresa a la alineación de los Yanquis de Nueva York este domingo para el último encuentro de la serie ante Milwaukee en su primer encuentro desde el 31 de agosto.

Rizzo ha estado en la lista de lesionados debido a dolores de cabeza que ocurrieron tras una inyección epidural en la espalda baja. El domingo jugará de primera base y será segundo en la rotación detrás de Aaron Judge.

“Añade esta formidable zurda al bate”, indicó el mánager de los Yanquis Aaron Boone. “Es un líder en el campo y es el ancla en la primera base. Tendremos de vuelta a una de nuestras piezas clave”.

Rizzo tiene un promedio de bateo de .225 con 30 jonrones y 70 remolcadas en 117 juegos.

El jardinero dominicano Esteval Florial fue enviado al Scranton/Wilkes-Barre de la Triple-A.

