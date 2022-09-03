Jump to content

Rivera suma 3 hits; Diamondbacks superan a Cerveceros

Emmanuel Rivera batea tres imparables, Jake McCarthy aporta el sencillo de la ventaja y los Diamondbacks de Arizona superan 2-1 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee

AP Noticias
sábado 03 septiembre 2022 06:27
CERVECEROS-DIAMONDBACKS
(AP)

Emmanuel Rivera bateó tres imparables, Jake McCarthy aportó el sencillo de la ventaja y los Diamondbacks de Arizona superaron el viernes 2-1 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee.

Los Diamondbacks han ganado siete de sus últimos ocho juegos. Milwaukee cayó a siete juegos y medio de los Cardenales de San Luis, líderes de la División Central de la Liga Nacional.

Rivera bateó un doble productor en el quinto episodio y añadió dos sencillos. El boricua de 26 años ha contribuido constantemente como miembro de la parte intermedia del orden al bate de Arizona desde que fue adquirido, procedente de Kansas City, en la fecha límite de canjes.

El zurdo Eric Lauer (10-6) aceptó dos carreras y seis hits en seis episodios y dos tercios, durante los que consiguió cinco ponches.

Kyle Nelson (2-0) logró la victoria.

Por los Cerveceros, el dominicano Willy Adames de 5-2 con una anotada. El mexicano Luis Urías de 1-0. El venezolano Omar Narváez de 3-1. El puertorriqueño Víctor Caratini de 1-0.

Por los Diamondbacks, los dominicanos Ketel Marte de 3-0, Wilmer Difo de 3-0. El boricua Rivera de 3-3 con una anotada y una empujada.

