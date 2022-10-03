Ringo Starr hace pausa en gira por COVID-19
Ringo Starr dio positivo a COVID-19, por lo que el exbeatle tuvo que cancelar varios conciertos en Canadá con su All Starr Band
Ringo Starr dio positivo a COVID-19, por lo que el exBeatle tuvo que cancelar varios conciertos programados en Canadá con su All Starr Band.
Cinco conciertos del martes al domingo, en Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; y las ciudades de Abbotsford y Penticton en Columbia Británica, serán reprogramados.
“Ringo espera retomar tan pronto como sea posible y se recupera en casa. Como siempre, él y los All Starrs envían amor y paz a sus fans y esperan verlos de nuevo en la gira pronto”, señala un comunicado de la banda.
Ringo Starr y la All Starr Band — integrada por Steve Lukather de Toto, Colin Hay de Men at Work y Hamish Stuart y Edgar Winter de Average White Band — también tuvieron que cancelar sus conciertos del fin de semana pasado en New Buffalo, Michigan, y Mystic Lake Casino en Prior Lake, Minnesota.
