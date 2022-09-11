Reyes empuja 3; Tigres doblegan a Reales
Víctor Reyes empuja tres carreras y los Tigres de Detroit doblegan 8-4 a los Reales de Kansas City, en un juego abreviado por la lluvia
Víctor Reyes empujó tres carreras y los Tigres de Detroit doblegaron el sábado 8-4 a los Reales de Kansas City, en un juego abreviado a siete entradas y media por la lluvia.
El puertorriqueño Javier Báez y el venezolano Harold Castro batearon dos imparables y produjeron dos carreras por cabeza. Detroit logró así su tercer triunfo en fila.
Matt Manning (2-2) resolvió seis innings y un tercio con pelota de tres hits.
Los Tigres tomaron la ventaja en definitiva al anotar tres veces en el tercer acto frente a Jonathan Heasley (3-8). El venezolano Reyes rompió el empate de 1-1 con un triple productor y fue remolcado por Baéz mediante un doblete.
A su vez, Castro empujó a Báez mediante un sencillo. Reyes añadió otro sencillo de dos carreras durante un ataque de cinco anotaciones en el quinto episodio para que Detroit edificara una ventaja de 8-2.
Por los Tigres, los venezolanos Reyes de 4-2 con dos anotadas y tres producidas, Harold Castro de 4-2 con dos impulsadas. El puertorriqueño Báez de 4-2 con dos anotadas y dos impulsadas. El dominicano Jeimer Candelario de 4-0.
Por los Reales, el venezolano Salvador Pérez de 3-2 con una anotada y una empujada.
