Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Reyes empuja 3; Tigres doblegan a Reales

Víctor Reyes empuja tres carreras y los Tigres de Detroit doblegan 8-4 a los Reales de Kansas City, en un juego abreviado por la lluvia

AP Noticias
domingo 11 septiembre 2022 02:05
TIGRES-REALES
TIGRES-REALES
(AP)

Víctor Reyes empujó tres carreras y los Tigres de Detroit doblegaron el sábado 8-4 a los Reales de Kansas City, en un juego abreviado a siete entradas y media por la lluvia.

El puertorriqueño Javier Báez y el venezolano Harold Castro batearon dos imparables y produjeron dos carreras por cabeza. Detroit logró así su tercer triunfo en fila.

Matt Manning (2-2) resolvió seis innings y un tercio con pelota de tres hits.

Los Tigres tomaron la ventaja en definitiva al anotar tres veces en el tercer acto frente a Jonathan Heasley (3-8). El venezolano Reyes rompió el empate de 1-1 con un triple productor y fue remolcado por Baéz mediante un doblete.

A su vez, Castro empujó a Báez mediante un sencillo. Reyes añadió otro sencillo de dos carreras durante un ataque de cinco anotaciones en el quinto episodio para que Detroit edificara una ventaja de 8-2.

Relacionados

Por los Tigres, los venezolanos Reyes de 4-2 con dos anotadas y tres producidas, Harold Castro de 4-2 con dos impulsadas. El puertorriqueño Báez de 4-2 con dos anotadas y dos impulsadas. El dominicano Jeimer Candelario de 4-0.

Por los Reales, el venezolano Salvador Pérez de 3-2 con una anotada y una empujada.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in