Rey Carlos arriba al Palacio de Buckingham
El rey Carlos III arriba al Palacio de Buckingham por primera vez como monarca del Reino Unido
LONDRES — El rey Carlos III ha arribado al Palacio de Buckingham por primera vez como monarca del Reino Unido.
El rey voló desde Escocia el viernes y un auto Bentley oficial lo llevó a la residencia real. Una gran multitud lo aplaudió a su arribo.
Bajó del auto para saludar a la gente y contemplar la enorme cantidad de ofrendas florales en honor de su madre, la difunta reina Isabel II. Algunos gritaron, “¡Gracias, Charles!", y otras frases de apoyo.
Otros corearon el himno nacional, que ahora es “Dios salve al rey” en lugar de “Dios salve a la reina”.
