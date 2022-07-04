Rescatan a 4to tripulante tras naufragio cerca de Hong Kong

Un cuarto tripulante es rescatado después de que una tormenta hundiera una embarcación de ingeniería dos días antes

AP Noticias
lunes 04 julio 2022 05:42
(AP)

Un cuarto tripulante fue rescatado el lunes después de que una tormenta hundiera una embarcación de ingeniería dos días antes, según la televisora estatal china.

El tripulante estaba estable y las labores de rescate seguían en marcha, según la televisora CCTV.

La víctima formaba parte de una tripulación de 30 personas en el Fujing 001, una grúa flotante registrada en China y que participaba en la construcción de campos eólicos en el mar, indicaron medios locales.

La embarcación se rompió en dos y se hundió el sábado al paso de la tormenta tropical Chaba, que mostraba vientos sostenidos máximos de 110 kilómetros (68 millas) por hora y alcanzó categoría de tifón antes de tocar tierra en la provincia de Guangdong y Hong Kong.

Chaba golpeó la Fujing 001 unos 300 kilómetros (180 millas) al sur de Hong Kong.

Para el lunes, otros 26 tripulantes seguían desaparecidos y las labores de rescate continuaban.

Las autoridades de Hong Kong habían enviado aviones y helicópteros para asistir en la operación, aunque señalaron que la posibilidades de rescatar a otros tripulantes con vida eran “escasas”.

