Repunte de acciones tecnológicas beneficia a Wall Street
Las acciones abren al alza en Wall Street lideradas por un repunte en el volátil sector tecnológico
Las acciones abrieron al alza el martes en la Bolsa de Nueva York lideradas por un repunte en el volátil sector tecnológico.
Al iniciar operaciones, el índice S&P 500 subía 1,3%, el Nasdaq 2% y el promedio industrial Dow Jones ganaba 0,9%.
Apple subía 1,8% y Microsoft avanzaba 2,3%.
El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro a 10 años, una referencia para las hipotecas, subía a 2,97%.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.