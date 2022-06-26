Rays: Wander Franco reaparece tras lesión de cuádriceps
El torpedero de Tampa Bay Wander Franco es activado tras perderse 23 juegos por una distensión en el cuádriceps derecho
El torpedero de Tampa Bay Wander Franco fue activado tras perderse 23 juegos por una distensión en el cuádriceps derecho.
El dominicano de 21 años reapareció como segundo al bate dentro de la alineación para enfrentar el domingo a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.
Franco bateaba para .270 con nueve jonrones y 19 jonrones en 45 juegos ante de ser colocado en la lista de lesionados de 10 días. Tampa Bay registró foja de 11-12 durante su ausencia.
El manager de los Rays Kevin Cash dijo que Franco pudo haber estado jugando un mes con molestias en el cuádriceps antes de ser inhabilitado.
Para abrir espacio en el roster, el infielder mexicano Jonathan Aranda fue enviado a la sucursal de Triple-A en Durham.
