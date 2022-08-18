Rascacielos en Manhattan es el más delgado del mundo
Un rascacielos se destaca entre el resto del perfil de Manhattan. No es el más alto, pero es el más delgado: de hecho, en el mundo.
El edificio residencial Steinway Tower, de 84 pisos, diseñado por la firma SHoP Arquitects, tiene el título de “rascacielos más esbelto en el mundo” gracias a una asombrosa proporción ancho-altura de 1-23 y medio.
“Cada vez que se alcanza una proporción de 1-10 o más se considera un edificio delgado. Una de 1-15 es considerada exótica y realmente difícil de lograr”, afirmó el director fundador de SHoP Architects Gregg Pasquarelli. “Los edificios más esbeltos en el mundo están mayormente en Hong Kong y la proporción es de alrededor de 18 o 18-1”.
Con una altura de 435 metros (1.428 pies), el edificio es la segunda torre residencial más alta en América, después de la vecina Central Park Tower, con 470 metros (1.550 pies). El edificio más alto del mundo está en Dubái: el Burj Khalifa, que tiene una altura de 828 metros (2.717 pies).
