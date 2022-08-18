Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rascacielos en Manhattan es el más delgado del mundo

Un rascacielos se destaca entre el resto del perfil de Manhattan: no por ser el más alto, sino el más delgado, tanto de la ciudad como del mundo

AP Noticias
jueves 18 agosto 2022 19:09
EEUU-RASCACIELOS
EEUU-RASCACIELOS
(AP)

Un rascacielos se destaca entre el resto del perfil de Manhattan. No es el más alto, pero es el más delgado: de hecho, en el mundo.

El edificio residencial Steinway Tower, de 84 pisos, diseñado por la firma SHoP Arquitects, tiene el título de “rascacielos más esbelto en el mundo” gracias a una asombrosa proporción ancho-altura de 1-23 y medio.

“Cada vez que se alcanza una proporción de 1-10 o más se considera un edificio delgado. Una de 1-15 es considerada exótica y realmente difícil de lograr”, afirmó el director fundador de SHoP Architects Gregg Pasquarelli. “Los edificios más esbeltos en el mundo están mayormente en Hong Kong y la proporción es de alrededor de 18 o 18-1”.

Con una altura de 435 metros (1.428 pies), el edificio es la segunda torre residencial más alta en América, después de la vecina Central Park Tower, con 470 metros (1.550 pies). El edificio más alto del mundo está en Dubái: el Burj Khalifa, que tiene una altura de 828 metros (2.717 pies).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in