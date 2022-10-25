Raptors frenan al Heat y se reparten la serie en Miami
Fred VanVleet anotó 24 puntos, Pascal Siakam agregó 23 y los Raptors de Toronto dan la vuelta en el cuarto periodo para superar por 98-90 al Heat y se reparten la serie de dos partidos en Miami
Fred VanVleet anotó 24 puntos, Pascal Siakam agregó 23 y los Raptors de Toronto dieron la vuelta en el cuarto periodo para superar el lunes por 98-90 al Heat de Miami para repartirse la serie de dos partidos al sur de Florida.
Gary Trent Jr. sumó 18 tantos, incluyendo un triple que le dio ventaja de seis unidades a Toronto a 22,6 segundos del final. Precious Achiuwa tuvo 22 rebotes por los Raptors, la mayor cantidad para cualquier suplente en la historia de los Raptors.
Toronto superó 27-14 a Miami en el cuarto periodo, con cinco triples en los últimos 12 minutos. Los Raptors también fueron mejores en la línea tres, superando al Heat 42-24.
Jimmy Butler anotó 26 tantos por Miami, que contó con 22 unidades y 15 tablas de Tyler Herro. Bam Adebayo firmó 14 puntos y Duncan Robinson agregó 12.
Los primeros cuatro duelos de Toronto en la temporada han terminado así: una victoria por tres puntos, una derrota por cuatro, otra derrota por tres y esta victoria por ocho unidades. Todos fueron ante equipos que se esperan contiendan en el Este —Cleveland, Brooklyn y Miami— y ahora los Raptors iniciaran una serie de dos duelos ante Filadelfia.
