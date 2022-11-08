Randle y Knicks doblegan a Wolves

Julius Randle anota 31 puntos al atinar ocho de los 19 triples de los Knicks de Nueva York, que doblegan 120-107 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota

AP Noticias
martes 08 noviembre 2022 05:51
KNICKS-TIMBERWOLVES
(AP)

Julius Randle anotó 31 puntos al atinar ocho de los 19 triples de los Knicks de Nueva York, que doblegaron el lunes 120-107 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota.

Nueva York consiguió su mayor número de encestes de tres puntos en lo que va de la temporada.

Jalen Brunson aportó 23 puntos y ocho asistencias, mientras que RJ Barrett sumó 22 tantos y Obi Toppin contribuyó con 15 unidades como reservista por los Knicks (5-5), que construyeron una ventaja de incluso 27 en el segundo período y jamás encontraron resistencia.

Karl-Anthony Towns totalizó 25 puntos, al acertar nueve de 12 disparos. Sumó también 13 rebotes y siete asistencias por los Wolves (5-6), que estuvieron abajo por al menos 10 puntos durante los últimos 35 minutos del encuentro.

Anthony Edwards añadió 16 puntos y nueve rebotes a la causa de Minnesota.

