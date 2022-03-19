Randle y Barrett ayudan a que Knicks superen a Wizards

Julius Randle consigue 18 puntos y 17 rebotes, RJ Barrett añade el mismo número de unidades y los Knicks de Nueva York superan 100-97 a los Wizards de Washington

sábado 19 marzo 2022
(AP)

Julius Randle consiguió 18 puntos y 17 rebotes, RJ Barrett añadió el mismo número de unidades y los Knicks de Nueva York superaron el viernes 100-97 a los Wizards de Washington.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope falló un triple que hubiera empatado el partido justo cuando sonaba la bocina. Los Wizards quedaron así condenados a su sexta derrota en fila.

Mitchell Robinson totalizó 15 puntos y 12 rebotes, Evan Fournier agregó 15 unidades y Alec Burks concluyó con 12. Los cinco titulares de los Knicks aportaron cifras de dos dígitos.

Los Knicks han ganado sus últimos dos duelos, ambos como locales, tras caer en sus dos visitas anteriores.

Kristaps Porzingis firmó 18 puntos y 11 rebotes, mientras que Kyle Kuzma terminó también con 18 unidades por los Wizards, quienes han perdido nueve de 11 compromisos.

