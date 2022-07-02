Racha ganadora de Swiatek finaliza en 3ra ronda de Wimbledon
La racha ganadora de 37 partidos de Iga Swiatek, primera en el ránking mundial, finaliza al caer en sets corridos ante Alize Cornet en la tercera ronda de Wimbledon
La racha ganadora de 37 partidos de Iga Swiatek, primera en el ránking mundial, finalizó el sábado al caer en sets corridos ante Alize Cornet en la tercera ronda de Wimbledon.
Swiatek, quien venía de ganar el título en el Abierto de Francia, cometió muchos errores, y la francesa Cornet, 37ma en el ránking, se impuso por 6-4, 6-2.
Swiatek tuvo 33 errores no forzados en el partido de 1 hora, 33 minutos en la Cancha Central. Cornet tuvo solo siete.
Swiatek estaba invicta desde febrero y había ganado seis torneos seguidos.
Este no es el primer resultado sorpresivo de Cornet en el All England Club. La vez anterior que llegó a la cuarta ronda fue en 2014, cuando eliminó a Serena Williams.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.