Racha ganadora de Swiatek finaliza en 3ra ronda de Wimbledon

La racha ganadora de 37 partidos de Iga Swiatek, primera en el ránking mundial, finaliza al caer en sets corridos ante Alize Cornet en la tercera ronda de Wimbledon

AP Noticias
sábado 02 julio 2022 17:56
WIMBLEDON
(AP)

La racha ganadora de 37 partidos de Iga Swiatek, primera en el ránking mundial, finalizó el sábado al caer en sets corridos ante Alize Cornet en la tercera ronda de Wimbledon.

Swiatek, quien venía de ganar el título en el Abierto de Francia, cometió muchos errores, y la francesa Cornet, 37ma en el ránking, se impuso por 6-4, 6-2.

Swiatek tuvo 33 errores no forzados en el partido de 1 hora, 33 minutos en la Cancha Central. Cornet tuvo solo siete.

Swiatek estaba invicta desde febrero y había ganado seis torneos seguidos.

Este no es el primer resultado sorpresivo de Cornet en el All England Club. La vez anterior que llegó a la cuarta ronda fue en 2014, cuando eliminó a Serena Williams.

